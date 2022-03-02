The congressional committee members investigating the Jan. 6 rally at the Capitol have reviewed 35,000 records and interviewed over 500 witnesses so far. Conservatively, if the committee members or their staffs spent just one minute per record and just 10 minutes per interview, each committee member or their staff has spent over 665 man-hours each on this issue.
Contrast that with the number of man-hours spent by the committee members who are investigating the riots and violence sparked by Antifa and BLM in 2020-21. What? There is no committee? No committee, even though at least 17 deaths resulted from the violence, and even though there was nearly $2 billion of damage from the rioting and looting?
OK, then contrast it with the number of hours spent by the congressional committee members who are investigating the crimes and fentanyl deaths caused by the illegal immigrants coming across our open southern border. No committee again? Hmm.
The hours spent by congressional committee members investigating the COVID origin and China’s culpability? ... Hunter Biden’s unethical use of his position and potential crimes that compromised American interests? ... The impact of our nation’s loss of energy independence? ... The escalation of violence in our urban cities? Zero committee hours and zero congressional concern on all of these? Wow.
Instead of addressing the critical issues facing our country, it is despicable and borderline criminal that Congress has now wasted literally 6,000 man-hours and our tax dollars on an issue that has nominal impact on our great nation. And, that Liz Cheney has participated in, and actually supported, this political sham is shameful and embarrassing to Wyomingites.
Hopefully, this will be her last endeavor as a government representative. Ms. Cheney leaves a generally admirable record of service with a tarnished legacy due to her personal and misplaced animus.