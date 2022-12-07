Oh God, how I miss my Republican Party of yesterday. Where did my heroes of the party go?
Where are the Lincolns, the McCains, the Reagans, the Enzis, the Simpsons? Where is the mutual respect, willingness to compromise? Now we have revenge, racism, anti-semitism, book banning, anti LGBTQ+, Q-Anon conspiracies, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar (Wyomingite).
Where are the legislators who worry about our citizens and not just about themselves, getting reelected and staying in power?
Senator Barrasso had his usual political photo-op with the troops over Thanksgiving – the same troops he threw under the bus by refusing to denounce the loser ex-president's attack on our democracy. I was surprised that he didn't hold up a Bible with one hand while carving the turkey with the other. I hope there was no taxpayer money spent on the obvious political stunt.
And then Senator Lummis, still not apologizing for voting against the electoral college on Jan. 6, 2021, after specifically saying she would protect the college in her 2020 election ads.
But wait: a ray of hope, a glimmer of common sense from Senator Lummis when she didn't support the loser ex-president as the leader of our party. However, I'm not sure Ron "don't say gay, let's ban books" Desantis should be the standard-bearer of our party. And then she voted with 11 other Republican senators to pass the Respect for Marriage Act!! Wow! She's working hard to be one of my new heroes!
And then there is Hageman. To the three ladies from Wilson (WTE Letters to the Editor on Oct. 22, 2022): I'm sorry, but saying that the election was "absolutely rigged" is not "QUESTIONING" the integrity of the last election. Hageman drank the Kool-Aid, she smeared her entire body with Ivermectin horse paste, she swallowed a whole bottle of hydroxychloroquine, she injected the bleach. She crossed to the dark side. "Election denier" will be her Wyoming legacy.
And our loser ex-president invites Kanye West (anti-semitic) and Nick Fuentes (Holocaust denier) to Mar-a-Lago for dinner.