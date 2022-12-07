Oh God, how I miss my Republican Party of yesterday. Where did my heroes of the party go?

Where are the Lincolns, the McCains, the Reagans, the Enzis, the Simpsons? Where is the mutual respect, willingness to compromise? Now we have revenge, racism, anti-semitism, book banning, anti LGBTQ+, Q-Anon conspiracies, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar (Wyomingite).

