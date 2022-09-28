Editor and Mr. Mayor:

WOW! 2,500 jobs in a meatpacking plant. As I walk the streets and beaches of Cheyenne, I just don’t see 2,500 people looking for a job where they will be standing around in the blood and guts of killed livestock, eight, 10, 12 hours a day, with a “boning knife” in one hand and a chain mail glove on the other.

