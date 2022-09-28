WOW! 2,500 jobs in a meatpacking plant. As I walk the streets and beaches of Cheyenne, I just don’t see 2,500 people looking for a job where they will be standing around in the blood and guts of killed livestock, eight, 10, 12 hours a day, with a “boning knife” in one hand and a chain mail glove on the other.
I met a person one time that told me that growing up in South Sioux City, Nebraska, every time the meat processing plant burned the blood, a lot of folks broke out in “hives.” This sounds like fun.
As we have heard and read in these pages, Wyoming doesn’t have a “refugee” program. Are you, Mr. Mayor, firing the first shot for the desire of just such a program? After all, where did you plan on getting so many people for the jobs?
Maybe that is your way of filling all the rural, high-density housing developments going in north and east of Cheyenne.
Taking one of the hat pins, with all due respect, from the Red Hat Society ladies, I would like to burst your bubble. I just don’t think that everybody between Horse Creek Road north to Wheatland really want to look like everything between Wellington, Colorado, and Colorado Springs.
But, then, welcome to the Front Range that so many have wanted – crime and all.
Editor's note: Since this letter was submitted, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins has said he no longer supports the proposed meatpacking plant coming to the Capital City.