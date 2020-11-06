Has America had a head-on collision? My family was involved in a head-on car collision east of Cheyenne when I was a preschooler; only 40% of those in our car survived and 50% in the other car. It took two wreckers to pull the cars apart.
That collision brought much destruction to both families. Has America's collision been between the "Art of the Scam" and the "Art of the Deal"? The "Art of the Scam" brought to us by Politics ["Poly" (Many) "Tics" (Bloodsuckers)], Globalists, (Giant Tics), and Media (Globalist's Slaves); and the "Art of the Deal" brought to us by Trump and those who believe in the Constitution and Bill of Rights as America's Rule of Law.