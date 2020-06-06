As America erupts, the country should use this time for searching national reflection. We should ask ourselves WHY people are demonstrating in all 50 states. We should ask our leaders WHY in singular instances peaceful demonstrators are met with inflammatory rhetoric and a militarized police presence that mimics Tiananmen Square in 1989.
If we are white, we should ask ourselves WHY we should continue to condone the norm of disadvantage that comes with being a person of color in this country. Most importantly, we should all ask WHAT we can personally do to bring about a more just society. We can start with our collective mindset.