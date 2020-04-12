At the time we are to practice social distancing, we have a community opportunity to be closer than ever and practice equality.
Our homeless children and families are best helped by supporting those nonprofit services that represent us in providing the needed shelter, guidance, food and, together, building a plan for the future.
Three local examples:
1. Unaccompanied Student Initiative. Currently, as our representative, we provide a supervised family-like shelter for 12 youth. Four will graduate this May. As the remainder of the school year is online, USI has hired additional staff to provide needed coverage now that the youth are no longer physically in school. Keeping everyone safe and moving forward costs an additional $12,500 each month, and this support likely will last until next September.
2. Family Promise. In order to practice necessary separation for families and staff, the program has switched to hotels to keep everyone safe. This is a significant daily expense.
3. My Front Door. MFD has guided over 50 lower-income working families with children to achieve the milestone of fist time home ownership. These families are practicing crisis budgeting, but still, as new homeowners being under-employed or unemployed for any amount of time, stress is high, and the future is unknown.
So how can we help? For those of us who continue to have an income, there will be a $1,200 stimulus deposit coming into your account. Will you join me and share with these programs in solidarity to care for these Laramie County children and families?
The saying goes, "He isn't heavy, he's my brother."
We are our brother's keeper.