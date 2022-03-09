Reading about our Legislature this year has been a very painful experience. Watching the shenanigans about redistricting makes it look like a clown circus.
But what is really frustrating to me is seeing the "pet projects" that some of our legislators have no problem getting introduced while other more important legislation gets lost.
I see that my representative, Sue Wilson, had no problem introducing her bill about providing military benefits to servicemen who are kicked out of the military for disobeying orders. As a veteran, I realized that I signed up to obey orders and received my smallpox, yellow fever and other vaccines without a whimper. If passed, this bill may pertain to two or three Wyoming citizens.
And Rep. Ember Oakley from Riverton was able to introduce her bill to lock up any pregnant mother who is also doing meth. Now this bill will maybe affect five or six women, as all the rest will go into hiding because they don't want to be jailed or put into a rehab program. They will come out of hiding, not having had any prenatal care, when they deliver their premature baby at 24 weeks (costing hospital systems hundreds of thousands of dollars). But they won't be a pregnant female doing meth anymore; they'll be a mother doing meth with a newborn child. (Editor's note: This bill died Monday.)
But they couldn't introduce a bill to pass Medicaid expansion. This despite 70% of the Wyoming population supporting this issue that would affect 24,000 of our citizens. Phone calls didn't work, neither did letters. How about full-page ads in this paper? NOPE!
We have sent tens of millions of our/your taxpayer dollars to the other 38 states that did pass it. Montana, Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Nebraska and North Dakota all send their thanks, and say to keep up the flow of money.
If you think that your legislators really represent you, then by all means, re-elect them this year. But if you feel that they really don't represent you and are just blowing smoke up your ... nose, then it is time to boot them out and elect somebody else.