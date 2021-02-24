I'm confused. Within the last few months, there have been numerous letters and opinions in this paper filled with vitriol toward former President Donald Trump and/or his nearly 75 million supporters.
What confuses me is who's writing these letters and opinions. They can't be Democrats or anti-Trump Republicans, because these groups of individuals are self-described as kind, gentle, tolerant, caring, open-minded, dignified, inclusive and obviously morally pure. These folks never think anything mean and nasty, let alone express it.
Whenever Democrats speak, I can't help but think of the Sermon on the Mount – blessed are the meek, blessed are the pure of heart, blessed are the peacemakers, blessed are the merciful, etc. Yep, a sinless group, if ever there was.
So, I repeat, who is writing these nasty letters?