Why can we buy gasoline in Laramie for 99.9 (less than $1) per gallon, and yet we will pay $2.15 to $2.52 in Cheyenne Even in Greeley, Colorado, it is $1.39.
Not only is the gasoline in Cheyenne considerably more expensive, it seems to be consistent at most stations in town. Who is deciding the price and who controls the supply in Cheyenne?
We used to have laws against profiteering and price gouging, but I guess these are not being enforced in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
We are faced with one of the most devastating occurrences in United States history, COVID-19, and, as always, the almighty dollar comes first.