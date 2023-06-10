Months ago, the LCSD1 Board of Trustees put the superintendent to task with three things: (1) create a definition of sexually explicit content, (2) categorize any books that contain this defined content and (3) change the policy to an opt-in vs. an opt-out. This would mean at the time you register your child, you would need to check an opt-in box so they can access sexually explicit material.

We are in a very peculiar time right now when wanting to shield children from age-inappropriate material is controversial. Some even call it banning books!

Tags

comments powered by Disqus