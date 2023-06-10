Months ago, the LCSD1 Board of Trustees put the superintendent to task with three things: (1) create a definition of sexually explicit content, (2) categorize any books that contain this defined content and (3) change the policy to an opt-in vs. an opt-out. This would mean at the time you register your child, you would need to check an opt-in box so they can access sexually explicit material.
We are in a very peculiar time right now when wanting to shield children from age-inappropriate material is controversial. Some even call it banning books!
The current policy is an opt-out policy; parents have to opt-out of specific book titles. Currently, LCSD1 doesn’t have a way to categorize books with sexually explicit content. With thousands and thousands of book titles, the district has admitted that even they don’t know every title, so how could a parent know this?
At Monday night’s board meeting, the superintendent presented something different than was asked of her by the board. She presented a convoluted opt-out policy, complete with an option for parents to request a “clean” book list. I can’t help but think if there’s a “clean” book list, does this mean the rest of the books are dirty?
Did the superintendent deliberately go against what the board asked? If so, is that OK? When your boss requests something, can you just do something else? Only one trustee spoke up about this issue, but like many questions asked by the board, the admins working under the superintendent were able to give non-answers, and the subject was dropped.
Lastly, there’s argument going around regarding this age-inappropriate book issue. The argument is that it would be a violation of a child’s First Amendment right if the school district changes their opt-out policy to an opt-in policy. Unfortunately, this just isn’t true. The United States Department of Justice states the contrary.
On the website justice.gov, it clearly states, “Obscenity is not protected under First Amendment rights to free speech, and violations of federal obscenity laws are criminal offenses.” So, let’s put that argument to rest.