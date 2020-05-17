Hey, what's the deal? Why are Cheyenne's gas prices so high?

Looking on GasBuddy on Friday, the 15th: Wheatland, $1.75; Casper, $1.50; Laramie, $1.29; Fort Collins, $1.59. Why is Cheyenne's so high at $1.81? Please explain this to me.

