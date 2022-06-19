The misinformation in Mr. Schroeder’s recent statement shows that we as a community need to educate ourselves around creating an inclusive environment and have higher standards for those in these positions.
Let’s start with the title for this position, Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction. The title includes the words: Public Instruction. This means that every child has equal access to education – every child, and not just the children who fit into Mr. Schroeder’s narrow point of view! His statement seems to indicate he fears some of the children of Wyoming. What is he or anyone who supports this agenda afraid of? That their students will be happy, confident, accepting, with an expanding worldview, or that we will raise decent human beings?
As a parent and educator, I am in awe that anyone would state that not discriminating against children is “holding them hostage,” when the other side of that coin is allowing adults to look into the pants of our children! When you send your child to “public” school, then guess what, the federal government will make sure that everyone has “equal access to education.” They have to because of people like Mr. Schroeder who make comments like this – comments that are dangerous to children in our state, dangerous to my children.
If a child does not feel accepted in all facets of their lives, the rate of suicide goes up! Supporting students and allowing them to find their path in a loving and accepting environment has never failed a student. I encourage anyone reading this to educate yourself about the alarming rates of suicide in Wyoming.
In closing, Mr. Schroeder, as far as my classroom goes, I will always love and accept every child for who they are and celebrate them for what they bring to the world. Because, as educators, we know students learn when they feel safe. The environment your statement leads to is not a safe one.
I encourage everyone to look at the candidates for this position and vote for someone who believes in creating safe environments for all students.