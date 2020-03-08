Yesterday evening, a relative had to go to the emergency room for what turned out to be a kidney infection. The doctor on duty prescribed her an antibiotic, but she was told she would not be able to have it filled that evening, as there were no longer any 24-hour pharmacies in Cheyenne.
This was shocking to me. When my husband was in the foreign service doing economic development, we were assigned to many Third World capitals. These cities had a policy of having a least one pharmacy on 24-hour call every evening. The pharmacies in the city would take turns serving in this capacity and would have lists readily available so those in need of filling a prescription would know which pharmacy was open.