Between the ages of 13 and 18, I pursued a task: Read as many of the top 100 most challenged books as possible. I was pleased to find that I had a head start – everything from "Julie of the Wolves" to "James and the Giant Peach" had caused someone, somewhere enough consternation that they tried to keep other people from reading it.
Other books were taught as the literary classics they are, like "Lord of the Flies" and "To Kill a Mockingbird" – I somehow made it through learning about social pressure and racism without losing all my morals.
It was ironic to me that a book like "The Giver," about a society that has shed every thought and feeling that could be considered challenging so that their life is an unobjectionable monotony, was on the list. Some of the books made me sad, because they were signs that not everyone had parents willing to talk about awkward but important subjects – "Asking About Sex and Growing Up" was a clear, approachable way to learn about, well, sex and growing up.
Some of the books, admittedly, I read before I should have. the Sleeping Beauty trilogy that Anne Rice wrote under a pen name was the "Fifty Shades of Grey" of its day. (Note that I did NOT find those books in my school library, and I probably wouldn’t have read them at all if they hadn’t been banned.)
But I also read books that became foundational to my interests and encouraged me to learn more about the world and society. "The Handmaid’s Tale," "Brave New World" and "Beloved" all changed me in profound ways. They made me question systems of power and learn more about history.
When parents are asking for “opt in” instead of “opt out” libraries, where the default is that there are some books "Too Dangerous to Read," I don’t think it’s really the “salaciousness” of the content that they’re worried about. It’s the thought that young people might be exposed to new ideas, opportunities for critical thought and things that will change their worldview. Oh brave new world, indeed.