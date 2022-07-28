Between the ages of 13 and 18, I pursued a task: Read as many of the top 100 most challenged books as possible. I was pleased to find that I had a head start – everything from "Julie of the Wolves" to "James and the Giant Peach" had caused someone, somewhere enough consternation that they tried to keep other people from reading it.

Other books were taught as the literary classics they are, like "Lord of the Flies" and "To Kill a Mockingbird" – I somehow made it through learning about social pressure and racism without losing all my morals.

