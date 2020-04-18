What is going on with the politicians on our Laramie County school board? I was very bothered over the weekend to read in these pages that LCSD1 is now the target of litigation around a sexual assault at one of our junior high schools.
And as I read news coverage forwarded from relatives in other states, I learn that their kids are very far along the path of online education for elementary school compared to what we see here in Cheyenne. It is very troubling to learn that kids in other states are attending online classes while students in Cheyenne are still printing off paper assignments.
It appears our school board was unprepared for an emergency, and did a bad job of handling a sexual assault in one of our schools.
Where are our school board members on all this? I see one of them is busy running for higher office. Anyone on the school board who wants to run for higher office should focus on the job they were elected to do! If they want to run for something else, they ought to step down from the school board, which should be in "all hands on deck" mode like the rest of the real world!