Why are the state parks closed to overnight camping but open for fishing? If I go to the state park in my motorhome, I am practicing safe distancing! But if I'm fishing, a person can come and sit right next to me or inside the 6-foot safe zone.
I understand the governor had to ask Game and Fish to stop the sale of out-of-state fishing licenses and slow down out-of-state people from using our state due to the pandemic.
Can't state parks employees check IDs to make sure the person is a legal resident of Wyoming?