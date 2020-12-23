In his Dec. 13 letter to the editor, Benjamin Hornok wonders, “If he [Governor Gordon] religiously wore a mask and socially distanced and avoided crowds etc., etc., how is it even possible that he would get the virus?”
On the same day, Robert Mathia wrote a letter to the editor that reminded us that Rep. Roy Edwards did not believe in wearing a mask, and he died of the virus. One writer contends that wearing masks did not prevent COVID, while another writer implies that not wearing a mask caused COVID.