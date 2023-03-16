I have been contemplating the differences between what I believe about parents and education, and what some on the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees believe.
I am content to allow parents to support or interfere with their child’s education as they desire.
Some trustees will not offer me the same respect, believing instead that their priority is to inflict upon my family their own spurious morality.
On books, they turned their personal crusade into a Sisyphean task for our administrators.
These tirades against what a self-righteous minority deems inappropriate are nothing new.
They cling to the notion that they must protect children, and shield children’s eyes from the dangers of the printed word – when those words distract from their theocratic view.
Their plan is to label certain books – through a process they cannot envision and have not created – and to place those books in a magical repository within school libraries.
They seek a two-tiered educational system: one of pious and devout Bowdlerizers, and one of free-thinking heathens. Educators who think for themselves will undoubtedly have their jobs threatened by some trustees’ cultish clique, and parents who allow access to the books of shame will likely experience the vitriol that we have seen at board meetings by those who have not, will not, and likely cannot, read the books they want restricted.
This misguided zeal will lead to one of two outcomes. They will hastily restrict those books from the hidden list, curated by hatred and discrimination, and drag the district through countless trials to defend those choices. Or they will experience the double-edged sword of judgment when books they worship are cast into the pit of restriction as they learn they cannot justly apply false standards to one book and not another.
We must remind trustees that their job is not to tirelessly tout the tainted tenets of their trusted theocrats. It is to lead an educational institution open to thought and equitable to all students.
Our current policies are quite good – some trustees are too blinded by small and constricted ideologies and outside agitators to see that.