What have we come to when it is a relief to hear that the current administration has promised it won’t continue to gut the U.S. Postal Service – until after the election, at least?
How has it come to pass that a major Trump campaign donor with heavy investment in the Postal Service’s competition – and no experience with the Postal Service itself – is now running it? Until recently, he seems to have never heard of the millions of ordinary Americans who depend upon the Postal Service to deliver medicine, food, bills, newspapers, letters, jury summonses birthday cards and much besides. If he had heard of us, he didn't care, and neither does the man in the Oval Office.