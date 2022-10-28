On Oct. 19, federal Judge David Carter (who serves with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California) wrote that former President Donald J. Trump signed a document swearing under oath that information in a Georgia lawsuit he filed challenging the results of the 2020 election was true, even though his own lawyers had told him it was false.
Mr. Trump was repeatedly told that his claims of widespread voter fraud were false, and often pressed forward with them anyway. His attorney general at the time, William P. Barr, informed him at least three times that his accusations about fraud were unfounded, as did other top officials at the Justice Department, the White House Counsel’s Office and the Trump campaign.
In a previous ruling, issued in March, Judge Carter offered a sweeping analysis of how Mr. Trump and Mr. Eastman most likely committed felonies, including obstructing the work of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, and conspiring to defraud the United States.
Judge Carter found four emails that “demonstrate an effort by President Trump and his attorneys to press false claims in federal court for the purpose of delaying the Jan. 6 vote.”
Why does anyone still believe Trump’s lies? Will he be held accountable for felonies for conspiring to defraud the USA and obstructing the work of Congress?