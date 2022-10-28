On Oct. 19, federal Judge David Carter (who serves with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California) wrote that former President Donald J. Trump signed a document swearing under oath that information in a Georgia lawsuit he filed challenging the results of the 2020 election was true, even though his own lawyers had told him it was false.

Mr. Trump was repeatedly told that his claims of widespread voter fraud were false, and often pressed forward with them anyway. His attorney general at the time, William P. Barr, informed him at least three times that his accusations about fraud were unfounded, as did other top officials at the Justice Department, the White House Counsel’s Office and the Trump campaign.

