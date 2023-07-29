While driving on Interstate 80 through Wyoming on July 25, 2023, I was pulled over in Carbon County and given a ticket. When I politely expressed my disbelief and asked about the radar reading, Lt. Hobbs said he relied on his "years of experience" and "judgment" to determine how fast I was driving – there was no actual evidence of me driving 100 mph.

My little 2018 Honda Fit was weighed down with my wife and me, our dog, and packed full of our belongings for a cross-country move. My car has a tiny four-cylinder engine, and it shakes when it goes over 80 mph. I severely doubt it is even capable of reaching 100 mph.

