The co-sponsors of House Bill 75 and the state Republican Party should keep the post office in service for years if they decide to send by mail all of the apologies that they owe to the county clerks, county staff, election judges, poll watchers and ballot processing volunteers, not to mention the secretary of state and the thousands of Wyoming citizens whose votes they are trying to suppress.
There are dozens of studies on the rarity of voter fraud, the safety of the vote processing machines Wyoming uses, and the ways that instituting voter ID laws and restricting absentee ballots disenfranchise minorities, the disabled, rural voters and the working class. It’s all a simple Google search away, if anyone who cosponsored HB 75 or voted in favor of the recent Wyoming GOP resolution has the intellectual integrity to explore.
But what I want to focus on is the way that this bill and this resolution (both transparent efforts at voter suppression) insult the hardworking people who make our elections possible – most of whom are Republicans themselves.
I had the privilege of serving as an observer for absentee ballot processing, and a lovely woman from the local GOP was my Republican counterpart. We sat in a room full of volunteers as they unpacked ballots, and County Clerk Debra Lee and her staff explained every step of the process.
We got an up-close look at the ballot processing machine the state GOP finds so suspicious. Staff explained things to us every time there was a ballot that couldn’t be processed yet – mismatched addresses, missing signatures or even dried candy on the back of a ballot that would literally gum up the machine. The process was truly impressive, and it made me feel a level of civic pride and inter-party camaraderie I thought I’d long lost.
What the GOP is doing insults every single person in that room. And while I’m used to being insulted by Republicans, I’m offended on behalf of everyone else who was there with me, ensuring that democracy runs smoothly, and on the behalf of every voter in Wyoming.