On March 27, I sent an email to my Wyoming congresswoman, Liz Cheney, inquiring about the recently passed coronavirus bill, number HR 748; in particular, the $25 million, which is found on page 781, under the section titled "Salaries & Expenses for the House of Representatives."
Of the $25 million, ONLY $5 million was designated to be used in the fight against coronavirus; the $20 million balance is designated to be used up, by September 2021, by House members.
I stated if the House is padding their salaries and expenses, at taxpayer expense, this expenditure was TOTALLY WRONG, as it appeared to have nothing to do with the coronavirus! I received a standardized answer from Rep. Cheney's office. However, there was no explanation regarding my inquiry.
I sent additional emails to her D.C. office on March 28 and March 31, asking that she fully explain what was really going on with this money. To date, there has been no answer.
With Congress in recess, a constituent would think an answer should have been forthcoming by now. Are they hiding something from us taxpayers? Thus, I am putting this into the "public forum" for further discussion.
I'm sure other taxpayers would like to know what's going on, too. And, why no media coverage on this issue?