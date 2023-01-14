You like conspiracy theories? OK. Here’s one for you to ponder. That woman that was elected to replace Cheney? The one whose only qualification was an endorsement by a felon? She was GIVEN the position.

Now, why on God’s Green Earth, would I say something like that? Well…. I didn’t see any campaign advertising on TV or in the paper AFTER the primaries. Why would someone NOT campaign after the primary election? There were still other opponents wanting the same job.

