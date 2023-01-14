You like conspiracy theories? OK. Here’s one for you to ponder. That woman that was elected to replace Cheney? The one whose only qualification was an endorsement by a felon? She was GIVEN the position.
Now, why on God’s Green Earth, would I say something like that? Well…. I didn’t see any campaign advertising on TV or in the paper AFTER the primaries. Why would someone NOT campaign after the primary election? There were still other opponents wanting the same job.
The only reason I can figure is that she KNEW she would get the position. She had to know because she got herself a place to live in D.C. BEFORE the general election.
Why would she not believe it? She said the election was stolen from the former president. And the state GOP chairman is a card-carrying member of the Oath Boys or Proud Peckers, or whatever they call themselves. He’s even bragged that he was a part of the "protest" there.
There’s your conspiracy. I’m kind of surprised that no one has yet started to investigate it. Why is no one screaming about election fraud? Why have none of the conspiracy theorists said anything?
Maybe this is more widespread than I originally thought. I wonder if this is the "deep state" that people talk about. Maybe we should get the secretary of state to start looking into this. If he did, I wouldn’t believe him. After all, he’s one of those who said the past presidential election was rife with voter fraud. I wonder if he’s been paid to "overlook" any questions. Maybe not. I don’t know. I don’t care.
I’m just trying to point out some things that make a person go "Hmmmmm.”