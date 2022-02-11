How many of you out there are confused, and how many of you have lost friends to politics? I know I am confused. I used to consider myself a classical liberal (libertarian), and in many ways I still do. But nowadays, I just cannot call myself a liberal.
I still really do not care what you do with your life. You can physically be a man, but believe you are a woman or even a wolf. I really do not care; it is your life. However, I draw the line when someone tells me how I am to live my life!
There is a widening divide in our country, and I feel it is either purposeful or just the result of politicians garnering votes. Both Republicans and Democrats have been called out for burning books, and both have been cited with the crime of trying to control our lives. But only one group, the Democrats, want to silence people, organizations, companies and even banks because someone said something they claim is offensive (even decades ago).
Now how is it possible that a political party (Democrats) who claim they are for free speech and expression be so authoritarian? Take, for instance, the pandemic policies they put in place. Anyone who questioned the official narrative have had their livelihoods threatened, claiming they were spreading “misinformation,” but later the government claims this information was correct without actually saying it or claiming the science changed.
We just witnessed several high-ranking Democratic officials claim that the masks do not work because the science changed! Really, so overnight the laws of physics changed?
We should be grateful that we do not live in Canada or Australia, where people are still in lockdown. We should be grateful that we live in Wyoming, where we expect to be free to live and raise our children as we wish, but, apparently, we have to fight for the right to be left alone?