Why does Laramie County only take care of certain roads, yet totally ignore others?
I recently read an opinion in this section complaining about roads in Winchester Hills. I admit I had to laugh. Obviously, that writer hasn’t witnessed that the terrible road condition includes all areas of this city. Countless neighborhoods.
I have written about this many times, hoping the squeaky wheel would get the oil.
Black Hills was doing a project in my neighborhood recently. I was chatting with one of the technicians, asking if they were going to repair the damaged yards and sidewalks. He told me he had gotten so tired of running over potholes in our area that he had gotten hot patch and fixed them himself.
I have talked with neighbors about it and got a few opinions. The consensus was “be careful what you wish for!” It appears that the potholes are viewed by many as natural speed bumps. What?
I live on a street with a school on it. Not one speed limit sign! The school had a few nice school crossing signs that are really great to see … at night. Maybe they have night school? The typical speed on side streets appears to be 30 to 60 mph. If the roads are fixed, that might increase the crazy speeds down our block! Like Dell Range speedway, perhaps? OK, I get it now.
I just don’t see how our mayor can ride around and even help fill a few choice potholes, yet turn a blind eye to the huge problem of degrading neighborhoods due to street and sidewalk degradation.
I recently read how in Aurora, Colorado, a new, cheaper solution of paving streets was implemented. I also read many cities are using a new paving method that uses hard-to-recycle plastics. I never even hear a mention of this problem from any political organization here.
Why vote for a tax increase with no promise it will be used on our inner-city roads? Or is it just the lack of research and misguided road and bridge management in Laramie County? Inquiring minds want to know.