I’d like to respond to Mr. Melia’s April 24 letter, where he poses the question, “Why are we even talking to K-6 students about sex in the first place!?” My answer, supported by professional experiences and peer-reviewed research, is “Because it helps prevent abuse, encourages healthy relationships and can even save lives.”
I was previously a prevention specialist for an organization that serves survivors of domestic violence/sexual assault (DVSA). My role was to speak with K-12 students about consent, boundaries, anatomy and, yes, sex.
Interest in romantic and/or sexual relationships usually starts around ages 11-14. About one third of 13-year-olds in the U.S. has had a romantic, if not sexual, relationship. The average age for “sexual initiation” (aka, first sexual experiences) is roughly 16 years old for both males and females. Over half of teens in the U.S. have had sex by the time they are 18.
What this means is that by the time a student is in junior high, and certainly by the time they are in high school, they need to be educated on sex, sexuality and relationships. A failure to do so increases the likelihood of abusive relationships and sexually unsafe practices.
For even younger students, an understanding of sex and anatomy is crucial for the prevention of, and ability to report, sexual abuse. When children cannot name their own body parts, cannot understand consent and do not understand the concepts of sexual activity, their ability to recognize and report abusive situations is dramatically reduced.
Finally, these discussions do save lives. While Mr. Melia thinks that God doesn’t make any mistakes that require surgical or medical intervention, I wonder if he is equally philosophically opposed to eyeglasses or open-heart surgery, like the one that saved my life as a child. Frank discussions and treatments are equally lifesaving for both straight and queer youth. Kids have, in fact, died frequently in the last 10,000 years because we didn’t talk about sex at a young age, whether due to suicide or abuse.
I think an awkward conversation is worth it if it saves a young person’s life, don’t you?