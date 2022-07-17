How is it possible that a city the size of Cheyenne, with all its budget woes, just allowed our City Council and mayor to spend over a million dollars of taxpayer money on a bus transfer station, and Cheyenne doesn't even have a public bus route system?
Even if we did have public bus transportation routes, this building is located way out on the very west edge of town. What use is that? Who is going there to catch a bus? No one or very few live out there. There are no housing developments or mass employment sites over there.
All that is there are car dealerships and motels, maybe Outback Steakhouse. Are that many people taking the bus to grab a blooming onion? I think if you are buying a car, you aren't going to need a bus that often.
I'm no bus expert or a transportation genius, but wouldn't you think a transfer station should be in the city center, where the people and jobs are?
What is that massive building even going to be used for? I would bet you that building is over 25,000 square feet. What's the plan here? Why did the city need that size of a building at that large of a cost? Why on earth would a bus rider need such a large space just to step off a bus and onto another? How much space does the city transit workers need to sell bus tokens?
Where's the oversight? Who approved this? Who thought this was a great ideal and sold our taxpayers this bill of goods? When did we vote for this? Couldn't the people of Cheyenne have used that money for something a lot better, maybe fix some potholes?
Where is the public trust for our dollars? Who was in charge of this debacle? Who was looking out for the people?
I've seen a lot of bad ideas come from our city leaders and elected officials over the years, but this takes the cake. I think we need some answers and an investigation. Someone needs to be held accountable!!!