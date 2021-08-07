I am not sure why the Wyoming Tribune Eagle allows letters to the editor that are full of blatant falsehoods.
I have written many letters to the editor in which I supply proof for my facts, but it seems Calvin Oliverius does not need to provide any proof for his falsehoods. In fact, back on April 25, 2017, the managing editor sent me an email asking me to provide the link to a bbc.com report for some figures I had supplied “before your letter can be published.” I did so, and the letter was published.
Whereas, Mr. Oliverius is allowed to state falsehood after falsehood. Just three of the many falsehoods in his 8/4/2021 letter are as follows, along with a refutation of each falsehood:
1. Mr. Oliverius claims Nancy Pelosi “is responsible for denying the security forces requested for the Jan. 6 rally.” (I would use “insurrection,” not “rally” here.) “The Speaker of the House does not oversee security of the U.S. Capitol, the Capitol Police Board does, and the Speaker does not oversee the Board.” (factcheck.org)
2. Mr. Oliverius claims President Biden “hid in his basement.” Politifact.com states:
In the first months of the pandemic, when many states employed significant restrictions, Biden ran much of his campaign from his Delaware home.
Trump also suspended in-person campaigning from March 2 through June 20, when he held an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
In September, Biden held at least 14 campaign events outside his home, in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Michigan and Minnesota.
3. Throughout Mr. Oliverius’ letter, he implies that Biden did not win the presidency. According to www.reuters.com, "state and federal judges – some appointed by Trump – dismissed more than 50 lawsuits brought by Trump or his allies alleging election fraud and other irregularities.”
In conclusion, it is a waste of our reading time for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle to publish letters to the editor that are such clear and obvious falsehoods.