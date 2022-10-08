Wyoming Independent Citizens Coalition (WICC) stands in solidarity with those who currently are experiencing or have experienced hate because of their ethnicity, religious preference or anything else that makes them a target of hate.
For WICC, solidarity means loving your neighbor and standing together against hate! That means no hate, ever in our community. We are against any act of hatred or violence to any of our fellow community members, and we will support those violated in every way possible.
Recently, four African American families at Warren Air Force Base, who serve our county, experienced multiple hate incidents with words and actions. Anti-Semitic hate recently happened to Wyoming Rep. Jared Olsen and others in our community.
In addition to taking a stand that expressions of hatred will not be tolerated, WICC is committed to being proactive in encouraging us to be the beloved community; one that is characterized by kindness and compassion for one another in both words and actions. We are also committed to trying to understand those who express such unacceptable words and actions.
As such, we invite those who express such words and carry out these actions to help us understand. What is it that has caused you to be so concerned? If you are willing to share your thoughts and feelings as an individual, we are inviting you to contact us so that one or two of us can arrange a time for us to sit and listen. For all, let us remember and read the entire quotation, "First They Came," by pastor and theologian Martin Niemöller.
We are speaking out against such unacceptable and hateful words and actions. We invite others to do the same.