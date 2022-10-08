Wyoming Independent Citizens Coalition (WICC) stands in solidarity with those who currently are experiencing or have experienced hate because of their ethnicity, religious preference or anything else that makes them a target of hate.

For WICC, solidarity means loving your neighbor and standing together against hate! That means no hate, ever in our community. We are against any act of hatred or violence to any of our fellow community members, and we will support those violated in every way possible.

