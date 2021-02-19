Even Pinocchio had a conscience.
When my grandson visits, I ask him to read to me to keep his skills honed. On his last visit, he chose to read "Pinocchio." In the story, Geppetto wishes that Pinocchio would come to life like a real boy. After Geppetto falls asleep, the Blue Fairy appears. She waves her wand, and Pinocchio comes to life. And right after, the Blue Fairy charges Jiminy Cricket to be his conscience and to teach him between right and wrong.
This is a task that Jiminy Cricket takes very seriously. And in the story, Pinocchio gets in trouble, but Jiminy is always there to teach him and get him back on track.
When Pinocchio lied, his nose grew. When Trump lied, his insurrectionists stormed the Capitol.
Now, full disclosure, I did not vote for Liz Cheney, and I don't agree with a lot of her political views. But thank goodness that Liz Cheney has a conscience and she voted it. Good for her for having the moral courage.
On the other hand, except for some members speaking out, the Republican Party has very little conscience, including the two senators from Wyoming. If, in the future, the Republican Party both in Wyoming and nationally does not finally find its moral compass and conscience, then perhaps the voters will decide its demise. Then, I think the Republican Party will be looking for its own Blue Fairy to wave her wand and bring it alive once again.
The party has a decision to make. It could be a party like Jiminy Cricket, or it can to continue to not speak up, bury its head in the sand and be just simply "crickets."