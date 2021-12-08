I just received a notification from the Social Security Office that my benefits will increase next year by 5.9% due to the rising cost of living. As I read further, it stated that some people will pay higher premiums for their Medicare Part B and Part D insurance because of their income.
It went on to give the following chart for a married couple filing jointly:
For those who earn $182,000.01 to $228,000, the Part B increase is $68, and the Part D increase is $12740.
For those who earn $228,000.01 to $284,000, the Part B increase is $170.10, and the Part D increase is $32,10.
For those who earn $284,000.01 to $340,000, the Part B increase is $272.20, and the Part D increase is $51.70.
For those who earn $340,000.01 to $749,999.99, the Part B increase is $374.20, and the Part D increase is $71.30.
For those who earn more than $749,999.99, the Part B increase is $408.20, and the Part D increase is $77.90.
I went back and looked at the notice we received from Social Security last year, and there was no mention of any adjustment due to income. I can only assume this is a new tax on income this year, as it states these adjustments are effective for 2022 only. I specifically recall President Biden stating that anyone making less than $400,000 per year would not see a tax increase.