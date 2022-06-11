They keep saying "A school is supposed to be a safe place!" Yeah, well so is the womb. Shedding of innocent blood applies to both. Thou shalt not kill applies to both.
At least the kids in the school were granted the gift of life, tragically cut short, while those in the womb were slaughtered. Guns were used in the former, while the tools of a surgeon were used in the latter.
The Hippocratic Oath meant nothing. The moral law, the Ten Commandments meant nothing. All the while, there are hugs and tears all around. Some in mourning and others in rejoicing in their evil deeds and wickedness well done. At least Cynthia Lummis had "thoughts and prayers." That trumps "hate and discontent."
Meanwhile, Nebuchadnezzar has a 90-foot gold statue, built and the whole nation is to bow down and worship it. Our father, which art in Washington, the god and idol of this present age. The big so-called savior to cure our problems and heal our self-made woes.
The immortal words of Ronald Reagan still echo, "The most terrifying words in the English language are: "I'm from the government, and I'm here to help." Isaiah warned the people about idolatry and rebellion against their Creator and Sustainer. Men have perverted the created order to enthrone themselves to do as they see fit. The wrath of God became the consequence of the people’s sin. Today, this country is under God’s judgement, and will remain so long as we continue in indifference and wickedness, declaring evil good and good evil.
Perhaps strong Christian upbringing in the home, with both a mother and father, keeping prayer in the schools and other public venues, not kicking "In God We Trust" to the curb would be a good start to correcting the error of our ways, as opposed to legislating the murder of the unborn, and destroying the God-given institution of family with both father and mother, male and female in proper, sanctified, biblical union as husband and wife.
The United States is past being able to save itself. God has given us over to our sin’s consequences. This country is reaping what it has sown.