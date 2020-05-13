In response to Carol Mathia’s May 5 letter, I did not fact check anyone’s Instagram post; I fact checked what you and Ted Dunn wrote … and implied about President Trump "getting rid" of the pandemic response team.
Thank you for your lengthy response detailing how what you both said was FALSE! When you believe and repeat false news, be prepared. And you referred to “inflammatory language in the era of Trump.” Wow, that’s RICH! The left is so obsessed with their hatred of President Trump that it is shameful.
The level of division we now have is thanks, largely, to Obama. He set race relations back in America by generations, and his war on police is just a small part of his true legacy. To think that the most divisive, corrupt, phony politician in memory, possibly in all of American history, is the idol and hero of the Democratic Party is shameful ... and speaks volumes.
Had Hillary won the presidency, we would never have known the extent of the corruption. The corrupt Obama cabinet, along with many at the FBI, Department of Justice and others, conspired to make sure Hillary won in order for her to be able to hide their corruption and crimes … just as they had done for her. Oh my, isn’t it interesting to see what is now coming to light!
I am proud to support President Trump, and am so glad that he won so we can learn what these corrupt people thought we never would. If the power hungry and corrupt Democrats ever have their way, America as we know it, our freedoms and our rights, will soon be a thing of the past.
Also, Ms. Mathia mentioned, in reference to my opinion that political cartoons are just another arm of fake, left news, that a Pinterest site came up with 122 of these cartoons aimed at the left! Wow, 122 out of how many thousand? Thanks for verifying my point on that, as well!
The editor titled your letter “Clearing up misconceptions by another letter writer.” I’m afraid that’s fake news, too.