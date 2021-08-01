Over the years, I have submitted several letters to our local newspaper. The majority of my correspondence has been directed to our local military community and the American Legion. I have always endeavored to keep three major factors in play. My messages have attempted to be informative, honest and optimistic. This letter contains the first two items but, unfortunately, this time, not the third.
I have emphasized that the American Legion Honor Guard is comprised of loyal, hardworking, proud men and women. The members of this organization volunteer their time, spending numerous hours every year in all weather conditions, providing full military honors at funerals. We honor the deceased veterans with a 21-gun salute, the playing of Taps and, in some cases, the folding of the American flag. We also support the family and friends in any way we possibly can.
Now, here is the informative, honest and sorrowful portion of this letter.
We all remember being in school or the military. A teacher or superior officer would ask a question or solicit a volunteer. What did many of us do? We evasively turned our head and looked away, praying we wouldn’t be the poor soul selected to respond or commit.
In the coming years, the American Legion Honor Guard will eventually not be able or available to provide military honors. Not because we don’t carry the desire, but because we can’t. I’ve stated before that the underlying problem is that we are aging and our numbers are dwindling. In the near future, we will not have enough members to adequately perform the honors. So, if you’re a veteran or relative of a veteran, please understand what the future holds concerning military honors. You or your loved one may not receive them, at least not from Post 6.
This will be the last time I petition veterans to step up and help us carry on the tradition. I apologize for having to relay this bleak message. What we do is important. It’s vital. Please, this time, don’t look away.
For more information, contact me at 307-638-2526. Thank you.