Woke and broke.
It is a pathetic thing to witness – the "anti-racist" crowd gurgling in Senator Scott's wake "Uncle Tim" and "oreo." In a more sane era, Mr. Scott's heartfelt, personally invested words for no more (nor less) than American economic, educational and voting opportunity would have received widespread encomia. Not so in mask-up, lockdown, spend-till-we ... (reenergize free markets – wink, wink) America 2021.
And now let's all hail the chief as he shuffles toward the podium for the next round of uniting, reinvesting – ... and shutting down Jim Crow Georgia for ... requiring voter ID? (take that Atlanta Braves) – pablum.
America is "woke," and America is broke. And this concerned citizen is not referring only, or even primarily, to the horrendous, compounding rounds of "stimulus" legislation (for which sooner or later we'll have to pay). No, looming on the near horizon is the worst kind of bankruptcy: intellectual and moral. We are no longer having an honest conversation about race or anything else.
"We ride amid a sea of dispraise," worshipping the Fauci, the CDC, the Mask and the Vaccine ahead of the Founder of health and happiness.
We can kid ourselves, but deep down, we know how this ends, and it is not well for any color or creed.