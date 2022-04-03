This is a delayed response to Carol Mathia’s Oct. 16 refutation of my Oct. 8 letter concerning the book “Not My Idea” being taught to first graders in 30 school districts in 15 states.
Whether the devil was its main character or had been inserted in its “activity pages,” Mathia corroborated my point that the “woke” infusion of liberal readings is the devil’s propaganda tool in dividing America’s multiple ethnic races, especially pitting the majority white against the minorities.
Mathia quoted the devil holding a contract: “Whiteness gets to mess endlessly with the lives of your friends, neighbors and loved ones and all fellow humans of color for the purpose of profit. The only price is your soul. Sign below.”
The literary concept of selling one's soul to the devil for profit is as old as Marlowe’s 1592 play “Dr. Faustus.” When law, logic, science and theology fail to satisfy Faustus’ hubris, he accepts Lucifer’s bargain to be given magical powers for 24 years before his soul is taken away to hell.
Conflicts raged for years between the Calvinists and the anti-Calvinists whether our souls are predestined for hell because of sin. My Lutheran teachings suggest we all have the freedom to choose our destiny between heaven and hell when given the grace of faith in God’s mercy and salvation.
High school juniors read American authors, including Irving’s “The Devil and Tom Walker” and Benet’s “The Devil and Daniel Webster.” Tom Walker fought with his wife over money, and she took their silverware to sell her soul to the devil. Tom followed her to find it and met the devil there, too.
Jabez Stone was a poor farmer down on his luck, and once uttered he’d sell his soul for some profit for his labors. The devil heard his plea. When his time of promised wealth through loan-sharking was up, he pled his case to the famous lawyer Daniel Webster, who outwitted the devil in court.
In these literary references, each of the main characters sold their souls for their own personal greed and aggrandizement. Never did they pit race against race, calling one race inherently evil.