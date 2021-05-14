“Woke.” “Being Woke.” “Woke Culture.”
To me, as a white person, these phrases mean that, at the bare minimum, we are waking up to the historic, as well as current struggles and accomplishments of Indigenous, Black, Latin, Hispanic, Asian, Pacific Islander, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Immigrant, Muslim, Jewish, differently-abled people, and so many other groups, from the first moment our white ancestors set foot on what is now America.
Woke is remembering my Ma saying, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all,” “There’s nobody better than you, and you are no better than anybody else,” and “When you stand on the backs of others to make yourself taller, you are very small.”
Woke is remembering the Sunday school lessons of “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” “What you do to the least of your brothers and sisters, you do unto me,” and “Love thy neighbor.”
Being woke means that I try to learn about the experiences of others. I choose not to engage in derogatory or racist actions or speech. I know that I can stand up with, and for, others. I know it is a lifelong practice of learning and growing. I know I will not always get it right. I know I have made mistakes. I even realize that this letter may not say everything the right way. But, I am trying. And when I know better, I will do better.
Woke culture means that we must accept the fact that the history of our country is so much more than what we have been taught. We can do better by telling the stories of all of the people who have built this country, in an honest way – even when that honesty is hard and uncomfortable. We must realize that today we can learn from our mistakes, and create change toward a better future in which “Liberty and justice for all” applies to everyone.
It is time for us to wake up. It is time for us to rise ... and shine.