More women need to lead this country. They are standing up where the men in Congress and elsewhere are failing us. They are afraid of Trump and hiding behind their desks.
Margaret Chase Smith from Maine in 1950 was the first to stand up to McCarthy. She said there was fear, ignorance, bigotry and smear. The men went along to get along to stay off of McCarthy's communist list. Sound familiar to today?
Now, we have Liz Cheney. She knows she may lose her job, but she continues on for the truth, the Constitution and for what is right. She is unwavering in her character and integrity. A deeply conservative Republican who recognizes the dangerous path her party is taking.
And Cassidy Hutchison. Only 25 years old. She spoke up and reported events of Jan. 6, 2021, about men who were involved who are twice her age. She was poised and brave and spoke the truth. A deeply conservative Republican who has recognized the dangerous path her party is taking. Mark Meadows could take lessons in courage from her.
Let's not forget Rosa Parks, who stood up for equality. And we could go on and on to name many women of courage and integrity.
So, to the men of Congress who continue to lie and deny. If you can't do the right thing for our country and Constitution, then step aside. Go home. Maybe someday these liars and deniers will find their voices, maybe they will find their courage. In the meantime, step aside and let the women such as Liz and Cassidy lead with courage, character, integrity, grit and moxie.