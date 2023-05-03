“Fairness in girls sports?” While I totally disagree with transgenderism on all levels, women have been pretending they’re men for decades. Let’s look at the “female invasion of the male world!"
Feminists said there was no difference between men and women; “whatever a man can do, women can do better.” Feminists had no remorse when they destroyed the Boy Scouts. They want to be clergy – priests/bishops/altar boys; can men be nuns? Nope. Only women can be nuns; double standard?
They want to be policemen, firemen, be in combat units, on combat ships, in Special Forces, in the former all-male military academy (Citadel) and fighter pilots. When the physical standards were lowered to accommodate the women and the men objected, the women called them toxic, misogynistic obstructionists; male chauvinist pigs; insulted them via “mansplaining;” and cited the “dreaded male patriarchy,” all the while being rabid misandrists.
Feminists gave up their true femininity, despised masculinity, marriage, motherhood and killed their children via abortion. Consider two male responses; enter MGTOW (Men Going Their Own Way) and the Passport Bros. (No, they’re not misogynistic.)
Now that the “Lia Thomas's” are in the girls locker rooms, showers, bathrooms and on their sports teams, girls are crying “It's not fair”! The boys/men are bigger, faster, stronger, they have larger hearts and lungs; we can’t compete; “It’s not fair.” Male physiology must be lowered so girls can have a “level playing field” – that’s not what feminists said when they invaded the men’s world; “there’s no difference between us and we can do whatever the guys can do.” Really?
The shoe’s on the other foot, they’re admitting they can’t compete physically because the men have invaded their world, as opposed to feminists invading the men's world. They can't have it both ways. When feminists stop pretending they’re men, perhaps men will stop pretending they’re women.
I agree that guys have no place in women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, showers or on their sports teams. However, girls/women have no place in the Boy Scouts, military or civilian combat roles. Society can’t function in chaos, which is what we have currently – delusion, anarchy and chaos.