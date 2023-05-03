“Fairness in girls sports?” While I totally disagree with transgenderism on all levels, women have been pretending they’re men for decades. Let’s look at the “female invasion of the male world!"

Feminists said there was no difference between men and women; “whatever a man can do, women can do better.” Feminists had no remorse when they destroyed the Boy Scouts. They want to be clergy – priests/bishops/altar boys; can men be nuns? Nope. Only women can be nuns; double standard?

Tags

comments powered by Disqus