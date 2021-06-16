Wow. That was quite a thunderstorm (June 8). These storms are frequent now; we have at least one every summer. It hasn't always been that way.
When I was little, the only time I recall getting hail in that quantity was during the 1985 flood event. I don't remember seeing a massive hail storm until several years after I finished graduate school. Atmospheric scientists predicted stronger storms as a result of global climate change. More heat means more evaporation means more moisture in the air. Climate change doesn't cause the storms, but it does make them worse.
We need an immediate decrease in how much carbon we emit to the atmosphere. It just so happens that proposal supported by Citizens Climate Lobby – the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividends Act – would go a long way toward decreasing emissions. It is predicted to decrease total emissions by 40% over 10 years.
Go to citizensclimatelobby.org for details on the proposal and how to join. If lobbying isn't your thing, check out some of the other legislation that has been introduced, such as the SCALE Act, the Growing Climate Solutions Act, the Hope for Homes Act, and the Energy Sector Innovation Credit Act. We are all part of the problem, so we might as well all be part of the solution.