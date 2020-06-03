Noticing that WTE gave a big thumbs up to Cheyenne Frontier Days canceling (versus postponing the event like the Indianapolis 500), I wonder if the Editorial Board bothered to look at the Economic Impact Study located on the CFDRodeo.com webpage (https://www.cfdrodeo.com/2016/02/cheyenne-frontier-days-releases-updated-economic-impact-study/)?
WTE routinely advocates for the state legislators, the governor and any other government agency to raise taxes for various handout programs/services. But before endorsing this backroom decision, did it give any consideration to the amount of tax monies lost by canceling Frontier Days? Did you speak beforehand to the local businessmen and women that service CFD, or the competitors and their friends and families, the sponsors, or maybe just the fans to see how many would still attend?