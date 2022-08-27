The vast majority of media are liberal-leaning. We have become accustomed to that. Despite that bias in your Our View editorial (“Tuesday’s primary reveals much about politics in Wyoming”), you make some very valid and salient points.

Principal among them is that people need to do their homework about candidates and know where they stand. My opinion only, I think Wyomingites actually do a great job of knowing the candidates and electing officials who represent the majority of us.

