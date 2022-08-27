The vast majority of media are liberal-leaning. We have become accustomed to that. Despite that bias in your Our View editorial (“Tuesday’s primary reveals much about politics in Wyoming”), you make some very valid and salient points.
Principal among them is that people need to do their homework about candidates and know where they stand. My opinion only, I think Wyomingites actually do a great job of knowing the candidates and electing officials who represent the majority of us.
Your article does make one critical mistake. As with most left-leaning narratives, invariably Donald Trump is brought into the discussion. The narrative always implies that if you disagree with the left position, you suffer from Trump influence, as if it were a disease. Your article insinuates his endorsement of Harriet Hageman carried her to the landslide victory over Liz Cheney. While it certainly helped, I think that played a very minor role in the outcome.
As I said, Wyomingites do their homework. What is important to us? Reducing inflation, border security, traditional school curriculum, tough against crime, energy independence, bringing jobs to Wyoming and foreign policy strength are always at the top of the list. The Jan. 6 Capitol rally is not important to us. It should have been dealt with in one month, instead of the 20 months that have consumed Liz Cheney’s time and energy.
So why did Liz Cheney get smoked and embarrassed? Her personal animus and self-absorbed agenda distorted any clear thinking and rational decision-making. Cheney is in the House of Representatives, and she failed to do the one critical duty in her job description. She failed to represent us.
That should have been the “most obvious takeaway” in your article.