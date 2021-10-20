As I read the front page headlines this morning, Oct. 17th, I note what a confusing and complicated world we live in.
I am confounded by the priorities of our Legislature as I consider the recent news that the Wyoming Legislature plans for a special session to prepare a response to the possibility of vaccine mandates. In the meantime, Wyoming is facing a revenue crisis due to shifting extraction and energy trends, defunding of education and food insecurity.
Moreover, we face youth who do not see Wyoming as their forever home and an increasingly aged population with the inability to fund such supportive programs as the PACE program. Then there is lack of access to health care for those most impoverished because we prefer to take care of our own, rather than take advantage of Medicaid expansion. Are those without health care feeling cared for by their state?
On the same front page is an article noting the need for increased federal regulation regarding seat belts in the rear seat of cars. We look to the federal government to keep us safer, to provide funding when there are hurricanes, tornadoes, fires and floods. Yet we want to take a stand against the response to a public health crisis leading to deaths, chronic health issues and the long-term effects on an overwhelmed medical system. Health care professionals are leaving, and they or the hospitals you rely upon may not be available when you need them for the next health issue you or your family encounter.
In my commonsense world, when basics such as food, health care and education do not have a solid foundation of funding and support, I would hope to sit down at the table and have some real talk and some real problem-solving versus reactionary responses of “Don’t tread on me.”
We live in a complicated time and maybe prefer to simplify by using slogans. I would rather we get real and have special sessions to deal with the matters that are about quality of life AND life and death on a day-to-day basis.