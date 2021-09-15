This week’s WTE poll question is: If the Republican primary were held today, and the race for Wyoming's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives were between the following two people, who would you choose: incumbent Liz Cheney or challenger Harriet Hageman?
The real question should be: “Who would you choose, a person who honors their oath of office or one that professes allegiance solely to a particular party or individual?" I consider myself as a nonpartisan, meaning I do not align myself to any one political party. In the past, I have voted mainly Republican, but I have also voted for Democrats and Independents during primary and general elections in other states I have lived, because I believed that individual more suited for the position that the other(s).
I tell you this, because, to me, upholding the oath to elected office (“I, AB, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”), which is similar to the one I took as an active-duty military and as a civil servant, is a more meaningful and enduring statement of character than professing allegiance to a political party or individual.
BTW, I have never been relieved of that oath, nor do I ever intend to denounce it.