The good opponents of the proposed Cheyenne harassment ordinance, like supporters of the “Fairness in Women’s Sports” bill, are not targeting or demeaning anyone. We want equal treatment under clearly defined and objective laws, not political posturing.
Let’s ALL turn aside from the bitterness, and pull together in seeking real neighborly unity, harmonious schools and solid advertising about the countless good things that make us all love this city.
A supporter of the women’s sports bill rightly testified to the Senate Education Committee on Feb. 21 that “The people who benefit the most when we falsely accuse others of hatred are really the people who have hatred in their hearts.” I agree with that speaker, who also observed that what the folks who are feeling excluded really need is community, but we don’t get that by destroying the lines of communication.
None of us know what’s in anyone else’s heart: it’s on each of us to examine our own hearts and stop shouting accusations of various “-isms” and “-phobias” at each other.
The WTE editorial on Feb. 20 sabotaged the lines of communication. That editorial “wondered” whether “some white lawmakers and state officials” are starting an avalanche of veiled racism, racist jokes, victim blaming, discrimination, racial profiling and slurs, calls for violence, violence and mass murder.
The effect of this wrongly grounded exaggeration is like columnist McDaniel’s headline on the facing page of the Opinion section that day: “Racists need to be outed and shamed.” In his previous column, that columnist claimed that the sponsor of the bill seeking to preserve women’s sports for biological women “will do the trick” in leading teens to suicide. All three of these pieces are outrageous.
Demeaning the character of others is a sign that the attacker’s arguments are weak. They can’t withstand logical rebuttal, so the attackers resort to ridicule, shaming, hyperbole and antagonism. This destroys lines of communication.
WTE editors, you advocate for the Braver Angels approach to civil dialogue: can’t you act like it, by rejecting such cancel culture tactics in your editorials and columns?