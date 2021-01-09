WTE recently gave a thumbs up to legislative leaders for considering a short virtual gathering to pass Gov. Gordon’s supplemental budget. WTE went on to say the new spending plan should be passed as soon as possible, so cuts will have a full year to be in effect, rather than nine months or less.
The endorsement of a “short” gathering suggests WTE is encouraging the Legislature to quickly approve the governor’s supplemental budget, even though a short gathering would almost certainly limit public input. For years, WTE has championed transparency in government. Now, are we to understand WTE is encouraging the Legislature to quickly pass the governor’s supplemental budget with limited public input?