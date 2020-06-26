I was surprised at the thumbs down by WTE to protecting personal property. Are you not aware that Samuel Adams said, “Among the natural rights of the colonists are these: First a right to life, secondly to liberty, and thirdly to property; together with the right to defend them in the best manner they can”?
Calvin Coolidge said, “Ultimately, property rights and personal rights are the same thing.” And Ayn Rand, author of "Atlas Shrugged," the greatest fictional treatise on capitalism, said, “There is no such dichotomy as ‘human rights’ versus ‘property rights.’ No human rights can exist without property rights.”