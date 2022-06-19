Today was one of those days that make you wonder WTH has gone wrong. I made the mistake of talking to a woman in a store about high prices.
To this day, I don’t understand why inflation ratios aren’t tied to company profits. At one point, she stated, "You know, they have proof Obama is running the country.” WTH? Yet another comment was that Biden is responsible for high gas prices. WTH?
Then, I picked up the paper, and there, in black-and-white, is more WTH. Gov. Gordon stating how the only thing coming out of Washington is blaming someone else. And then, in the next sentence, he is blaming Biden for the oil prices. WTH?
If what is driving the current oil pricing is the small bit of foreign oil we get inflating to new levels of high, then WTH? Putting millions of barrels out from the reserves virtually does nothing, so what is the real reason? Couldn’t OPEC just make up that difference in a heartbeat? Or is Big Oil actually loving the world being held ransom, as they have us by the throat?
Is it that Big Oil now transcends nations and control the global price structure? We can't supply just America, we have to put in our part for the world. Everyone knows we EXPORT more oil than we take in. By America taking a back step and opening up massive drilling and fracking, is that going to suddenly fix everything? WTH sense does that make?
Yet there goes Barrasso, Lummis and even Cheney doing the blame game. Sure, it’s easy income, but is that it? Is it all about money, and screw the world for our future generations? Is it that along with the biggest lie, more lies still have people believing climate change is just a passing thing? WTH?
Where is all this misinformation coming from? Has our country been led to believe lies? Science has become akin to fake news. WTH? What if the Stanley Steamer did take off before Ford hooked up with fossil fuel? Where would we be today?