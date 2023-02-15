How many legislators will respond to reason this session? Which ones will simply work to advance their personal positions? Exactly who begins comments with “I don’t believe in” whatever versus “My constituents demand” blank? Which of these do your own representatives do? Question them.
FACTS:
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) reimburses each state for a percentage of its total Medicaid expenditures. This Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) is based on the state's per capita income, and therefore varies by state. Those with lower per capita income typically have higher FMAPs. They are paid by the federal government to states for their share of costs for providing Medicaid services, and for administering these and certain other human service programs.
In its August 2021 report, Urban Institute used credit bureau data for over 10 million consumers to assess medical debt in counties across the country. It found that 79 of the 100 counties with the highest debt are in states that have not yet expanded Medicaid.
The 2021 American Rescue Plan Act aims to encourage non-expansion states to enroll by providing an additional temporary fiscal incentive. Furthermore, since the costs of the Medicaid population are relatively higher than those of the expansion group, a surplus of FMAP subsidies may occur. Newly expanded states could draw down those funds to cover a large share of their current programs. Medicaid has a unique role in states’ budgets. It’s not only an expenditure, but also their LARGEST source of federal funds!
Wyoming has a dismal record of medical support for literally thousands of residents. Tragically, we are failing to pursue the healthiest possible future for ourselves and our children. Our statistics are shocking, sad, shameful and inexcusable. Medicaid presently covers only one in 13 adults aged 19 to 64, one in nine children and only about a quarter of our neighbors with disabilities.
For 12 long years, Wyoming has rejected Medicaid’s desperately needed benefits. Urban Institute reported that people in states that have not yet expanded will “continue to face poorer health outcomes as their policymakers deny them access to quality, affordable health care.”